CKYC- One Identity, Infinite Trust

Rakesh Magotra

rakesh.magotra@jkbmail.com

"Financial literacy is often mistaken for understanding interest rates, investments or loans. In reality, it begins with something far simpler-proving who you are".

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Imagine a young entrepreneur from Baramulla applying for a business loan , A student from Leh seeking an education loan for higher studies, A retired Government employee in Jammu wants to invest his savings in a fixed deposit and a mutual fund, A woman entrepreneur from Srinagar wishing to purchase insurance for her enterprise. Their aspirations are different, but they all encounter the same first step-Know Your Customer (KYC).

For years, this meant carrying multiple identity and address proofs to every bank, insurance company, mutual fund house or financial institution. The same documents were submitted repeatedly, verified repeatedly and stored repeatedly. Customers often wondered why they had to prove their identity every time they approached a different institution. The answer lay in the fragmented nature of the financial system, where every institution maintained its own KYC records.

The Central Know Your Customer (CKYC) Registry has changed this paradigm. It is one of the most significant reforms in India's financial ecosystem, yet one of the least understood by customers. Conceptualised to create a single, standardised and secure KYC repository, CKYC enables a customer to complete KYC once and use it across the financial sector. Instead of repeatedly filling forms and submitting documents, a customer with a CKYC number can have verified records accessed by banks, insurance companies, NBFCs, mutual funds and other financial institutions, subject to applicable regulations.

For the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the significance of CKYC extends far beyond convenience. These are regions where banking is often shaped by geography. Customers from Gurez, Tangdhar, Padum, Mathwar, Bani, Paddar or Nubra may travel hours to visit a branch. Every additional visit means transportation costs, loss of productive time and unnecessary inconvenience. In such circumstances, reducing repetitive documentation is not merely an administrative improvement- it is an important step towards meaningful financial inclusion.

India's banking landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past decade. The country has built one of the world's most advanced Digital Public Infrastructures through Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker and digital banking platforms. Today, customers can transfer money instantly, open accounts digitally and access banking services through mobile phones. Yet the foundation of every financial relationship remains trustworthy customer identification. CKYC provides precisely that foundation. It allows financial institutions to rely upon a common, verified identity framework, making customer onboarding faster, safer and more efficient.

The benefits of CKYC are not limited to convenience. As financial services become increasingly digital, the importance of secure identity verification has grown significantly. Cyber frauds, identity theft and financial scams have become more sophisticated. A robust and standardised KYC framework helps strengthen the integrity of the financial system by ensuring consistency in customer identification and reducing the scope for misuse. In this sense, CKYC protects not only financial institutions but also customers themselves.

CKYC is particularly relevant for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The region is witnessing a structural transformation driven by entrepreneurship, tourism, horticulture, infrastructure development and expanding MSME activity. Government Programmes such as Mission YUVA are creating thousands of first-generation entrepreneurs. Farmers are investing in high-density horticulture. Women entrepreneurs are establishing micro-enterprises. Students are increasingly pursuing higher education across India and abroad. Each of these aspirations requires access to multiple financial products bank accounts, loans, insurance, investment products and pension schemes. A common KYC platform significantly reduces the friction involved in accessing these services.

From the perspective of banks, CKYC is equally transformative. Banking is no longer merely about opening accounts; it is about providing timely financial solutions. Every hour spent collecting duplicate documents is an hour that could instead be devoted to advising customers, financing businesses or supporting economic activity. By eliminating repetitive KYC processes, banks improve operational efficiency, reduce paperwork and accelerate service delivery. Ultimately, this translates into a better customer experience.

For J&K Bank, whose relationship with the people of the region spans more than eight decades, CKYC aligns perfectly with its developmental role. The Bank has consistently supported agriculture, horticulture, education, tourism, MSMEs and entrepreneurship across the Union Territories. As banking becomes increasingly digital, simplifying customer onboarding through CKYC represents another important step towards making financial services more accessible, efficient and customer-centric. It also supports faster processing of loans, investments and other banking services by reducing avoidable documentation delays.

Many customers remain unaware whether their CKYC has already been completed. Fortunately, the process is simple. Customers can visit their nearest Bank branch and enquire about their CKYC status. If a CKYC record has not yet been created, the branch will facilitate registration after verification of the prescribed identity and address documents. Customers should also ensure that their mobile number, address and other particulars remain updated so that future financial transactions remain seamless.

It is important to recognise that CKYC is not merely another regulatory requirement. It is an enabling platform that places the customer at the centre of the financial ecosystem. It respects the customer's time, reduces duplication, strengthens security and simplifies access to formal finance. In a rapidly evolving digital economy, a verified identity has become as important as a bank account itself.

As Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh continue their journey towards faster economic growth and greater financial inclusion, every citizen has a role to play. Completing CKYC is a small step that yields long-term benefits not only for individuals but for the entire financial ecosystem. A single visit to the bank today can eliminate repeated paperwork for years to come.

The next time you visit your branch whether to deposit money, apply for a loan, invest in a fixed deposit or simply update your passbook ask one simple question:

"Is my CKYC completed and updated?"

It may take only a few minutes, but it can make every future banking relationship faster, safer and significantly more convenient.

(The author is a Group Compliance Officer in JK Bank and a Research Scholar at IIM Jammu)