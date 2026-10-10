CJP Stir Against CEC: Delhi Police Detains Around 150 Protestors

New Delhi, Oct 10: Delhi Police on Friday detained around 150 protesters, who were trying to reach Jantar Mantar for the proposed CJP stir against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Sources said the 150 protestors were detained across the New Delhi area where police are using drones to monitor movement of people attempting to reach the protest site.

Ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, police sources said over 600 people with criminal records were detained across all 15 districts of the national capital as part of preventive measures.

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The preventive action is aimed at ensuring that people with criminal backgrounds do not create a law-and-order situation during the proposed demonstration, the sources said.

Police are also keeping a close watch on the movements of certain people, who could mobilise crowds or influence others to participate in the proposed protest, the sources said.

Surveillance has been intensified outside the residences of such people as part of the security measures, they added.

Police personnel have been deployed at strategic locations across the city, particularly in areas leading to Jantar Mantar and other sensitive locations, to prevent any untoward incident.

The security arrangements include heightened surveillance and monitoring of the movement of people suspected of attempting to disrupt law and order. Police are also keeping a close watch on possible mobilisation efforts ahead of the proposed demonstration.

The proposed protest has prompted heightened security measures in the national capital, with police maintaining a strict vigil to prevent any breach of peace.

Delhi Police has denied permission to the CJP to hold its proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar, citing security considerations and procedural requirements.

Police have said that prohibitory orders are in force in the New Delhi area and appealed to people to abide by the restrictions.

Security arrangements have been tightened across Delhi in view of the proposed protest, with personnel deployed to maintain law and order and prevent any unauthorised gathering, the sources added.

The CJP has called the proposed demonstration against the CEC over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration. (Agencies)