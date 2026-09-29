CJP Should Rename Itself As 'Istifa Janata Party': Athawale

Guwahati, Sep 29: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said the CJP should change its name to 'Istifa Janata Party', alleging that it keeps demanding the resignation of various personalities.

Addressing a press conference here, Athawale said the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) was now demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, while it had earlier sought the resignation of the Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.

"The CJP keeps asking only for resignations. They should change its name to Istifa Janata Party," said Athawale, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

Advertisement

Athawale said CJP founder Abhijit Dipke had recently entered the political scene, while he had been active for a long time on issues concerning Dalits and other backward classes.

"Dipke is from Maharashtra, is a Buddhist and a Dalit. He studied in the US and is new to the field. We are aware of the various issues facing the nation, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sincerely working hard to resolve them," Athawale, who is also president of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), said.

Athawale also asserted that Modi would become the prime minister for a fourth consecutive term in 2029.

Referring to Assam's development, the minister said infrastructure had witnessed rapid growth under Modi's leadership.

"The initiatives taken by the prime minister have resulted in improved facilities and greater convenience for the people of the state," he said.

During his visit to the state, Athawale was the chief guest at the inauguration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan at Chapar in Dhubri district.

The minister said he interacted with locals and elected representatives and paid floral tributes at a statue of Ambedkar.

He expressed hope that the building would serve as a centre for social justice, equality, education, social awareness and empowerment of marginalised sections.

"It is my heartfelt wish that the building plays a pivotal role in spreading Babasaheb's ideals to every individual," he said. (PTI)