CJP Protest: Wangchuk Says Hunger Has 'Stabilised', Warns Against Any Attempt To Remove Him

New Delhi, Jul 10: Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday said his hunger had "stabilised" as he entered the 13th day of his indefinite fast and asserted that his constitutional right should not be violated by attempting to remove him from the protest site.

He has been fasting in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) agitation at Jantar Mantar, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and government accountability over alleged examination irregularities, which entered its 21st day.

"Today is the 13th day (of the fast). I am feeling okay. My hunger has stabilised. The initial days are difficult as the body adjusts to fasting. There is some tiredness, but otherwise I am fine," Wangchuk told reporters.

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He said he has lost muscle along with fat during the prolonged fast but continues to feel energetic.

"I have lost muscle along with fat. My bones are beginning to show, but I still feel energetic," he said.

Asked about the possibility of the administration intervening if his health deteriorated, Wangchuk said he was at the protest site voluntarily and there was no reason for the authorities to remove him.

"I don't know why they should try to remove me. I am here willingly and there is no threat to my life. If they remove me, it will be a violation of our rights," he said.

"We are holding a peaceful protest. The country and the world are watching the state of our democracy. This is not a favour. It is our right. We have the right to hold a peaceful protest under Article 19, and I hope that right continues to be respected," he added.

Wangchuk said he was continuing the fast in support of students seeking accountability over alleged examination irregularities as well as to press for an early resolution of issues concerning Ladakh.

"I am standing here in support of the students, for accountability in issues related to education. The issue of Ladakh has also progressed through talks, and now it should be brought to a conclusion. The Monsoon Session is a very good time to finalise it," he said.

Referring to the student suicides -- allegedly linked to the NEET-UG cancellation in May -- Wangchuk said the protest aimed to ensure that such incidents were not repeated.

"As you know, 20 students have committed suicide. It should not happen that next year the number rises to 40 or 80. We are sitting here to prevent such situations," he said.

He also said accepting Pradhan's resignation before the Monsoon Session would help the government regain the confidence of young people.

"If they accept the education minister's resignation, they may become popular among the youth again. Right now there is a lot of anger among young people, which will harm them politically. They should do it for their own benefit before Parliament meets. If they don't, we will do whatever else we have to do," he said.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said Wangchuk has lost about 7.5 kg since beginning the fast and that his blood sugar levels remain consistently low.

"As the days go by, his energy is decreasing. He has considerable weakness while walking and finds it difficult to speak. It is a deteriorating situation. Our medical team is closely monitoring him, and we hope the government will listen to us soon," Ranka said.

Ranka reiterated outfit's demands -- the resignation of Pradhan and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide. He said the government had not initiated any dialogue with the protesters and that the CJP would go ahead with its proposed march to Parliament on July 20 if there was no response.

The CJP protest began on June 20 over alleged examination irregularities.

Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite fast since then. On Thursday, the outfit announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session, saying students, parents and citizens from across the country would be invited to participate. (AGENCIES)