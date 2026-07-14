CJP Protest Day 25: Wangchuk In 'Immense Pain', Refuses To End Fast Without Dialogue

New Delhi, Jul 14: Activist Sonam Wangchuk has refused to end his indefinite hunger strike despite suffering muscle loss and "immense pain", insisting that the government should initiate dialogue, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said on Tuesday as his fast entered the 17th day and the outfit's agitation completed 25 days.

According to the health bulletin issued by the outfit, Wangchuk has lost 8.5 kg since beginning the fast, and his blood pressure was recorded at 109/70 mm Hg.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said Wangchuk has been losing muscle mass and was in "immense pain".

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"He has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain. Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast. He calmly replied, 'Don't ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won't even have a dialogue,'" Dipke said in a post on X.

Dipke further said that Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal telephoned him to enquire about Wangchuk's health and expressed deep concern over his condition.

"At a time like this, every voice that stands for dialogue and democracy matters. I sincerely thank Arvind sir for extending his support to CJP's protest and to our March to Parliament on July 20," he said.

In another post, Dipke shared that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had also spoken to him and expressed concern over Wangchuk's rapidly deteriorating health.

Thackeray appealed to Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, saying his well-being was of utmost importance, and extended support to the CJP's proposed march to Parliament on July 20, Dipke said.

AISA activist Deepak, who was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Monday after his health deteriorated during the indefinite hunger strike, was discharged on Tuesday morning.

According to AISA, Deepak's heartbeat fluctuated while he was under observation, following which doctors conducted medical tests. His ECG was normal, and his pulse rate stabilised before he was discharged.

The organisation said its remaining activists -- Neha, Manish and Aameen -- continued their indefinite fast at a separate stage at the protest site.

The CJP has been demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide over alleged examination irregularities.

The outfit has also intensified preparations for its proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session, and urged supporters to register their participation through its missed-call campaign.

The CJP protest began on June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since. (Agencies)