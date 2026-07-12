New Delhi, Jul 12: Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's health deteriorated further on Sunday as his indefinite hunger strike entered the 15th day, with doctors reporting a further drop in his blood pressure and a total weight loss of 7.8 kg since the fast began.

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over alleged examination irregularities entered its 23rd day on Sunday.

According to a health update shared by the organisation, Wangchuk's blood pressure dropped to 104/66 mm Hg, while his total weight loss since the beginning of the hunger strike reached 7.8 kg.

Additionally, the CJP stated that several political leaders and public intellectuals were scheduled to visit the protest site during the day to express solidarity with the agitation.

According to the outfit, former Kerala ministers K K Shylaja, K N Balagopal and P Rajeev are scheduled to interact with the protesters, while Samajwadi Party MP Pushpendra Saroj is expected to address the gathering on Sunday.

The day's programme will conclude with a public lecture by economist Jayati Ghosh on 'The Economics of Unemployment', focusing on the employment crisis and its impact on young people, the CJP said.

Members of the CPI(ML) Liberation-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) -- Neha, Manish, Deepak Kumar Verma and Aameen -- continued their indefinite hunger strike on a separate stage at the protest site.

On Saturday, Wangchuk urged people not to look for heroes in others, saying he was "just an ordinary citizen", not a "modern Gandhi" or a hero.

"Please don't look for a hero in someone else. Be the hero of your own life. Fulfil your responsibilities as a citizen," he had said in a video posted on X.

He also appealed to people to join the proposed march to Parliament on July 20, saying citizens should come together to urge MPs to address issues related to alleged examination irregularities.

The CJP has been demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide over alleged examination irregularities.

The outfit has also announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

The CJP protest began on June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then. (Agencies)