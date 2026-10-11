CJP Leaders Dipke, Ranka, Das Released With 1-Year Condition To 'Maintain Peace'

New Delhi, Oct 11: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were under preventive arrest following their detention at the Delhi airport ahead of the Jantar Mantar protest, but were later released after being produced before the executive magistrate on Sunday.

They were released on condition that they would not "breach peace" for a year, CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh said.

Earlier on Sunday morning, police said the CJP leaders were put under preventive arrest after their flight landed in the national capital.

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Section 126 (security for keeping peace) and 170 (arrest to prevent commission of cognisable offences) of the BNSS were invoked against the CJP leaders.

In a post on X, Delhi Police said, "Preventive arrest u/s 126/170 BNSS of Sh. Abhijeet Dipke, Sh. Ashutosh Ranka and Sh. Saurav Das was done on 10.10.2026. All due legal procedures were followed and they were produced before the SEM Court, Delhi Cantt on 11.10.2026."

"A bail bond as surety bond of Rs 50,000 was filled for maintaining peace and good behaviour, for a period of one year, and they were released by the SEM Court.

CJP legal affairs head Singh confirmed on X that the three leaders have been released. "Executive Magistrate court releases Abhijeet, Saurav and Ashutosh," she posted on X.

The CJP leaders' detention on Saturday came amid an unprecedented security clampdown in Delhi, where more than 7,000 protesters were detained at multiple locations, foiling protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar.

Several opposition leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar, were also detained while attempting to join the protest.

The CJP has renewed its call for a protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday as police continued its heavy security arrangements, with over 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel to be deployed in the city.

The CJP and opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls. (AGENCIES)