CJP Ends Protest As Centre Agrees To Demands After Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) today called off its protest "with immediate effect" and asked supporters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to return home. The announcement came in a joint government-CJP press conference this evening, following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister. His resignation was the CJP's core demand over the NEET paper leak.

CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, flanked by Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at the press conference, told reporters the CJP ended the protest in "good faith" that the government would keep its word on the demands.

With one demand already met, the satirical political group's spokespersons said the government has assured them that police cases filed against students would be withdrawn, no action would be taken against them in future, and maximum compensation as per rules and regulations would be given to the families of students who died by suicide over the NEET paper leak.

"We urge all protesters to go home as the government has accepted our demands," Saurav Das said in the presence of the two Union ministers.