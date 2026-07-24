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CJP delegation to meet Ministers today

NEW DELHI, July 23: A delegation of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will meet with Government Ministers on Friday, sources said. Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp   The meeting will take place at 12.30 pm, but its venue has...

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Daily Excelsior
04:11 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, July 23:

A delegation of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will meet with Government Ministers on Friday, sources said.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp  

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The meeting will take place at 12.30 pm, but its venue has not been disclosed.

This comes after intense backroom negotiations to end the deadlock over the NEET paper leak, the sources said. (PTI)

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