CJP delegation to meet Ministers today
NEW DELHI, July 23: A delegation of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will meet with Government Ministers on Friday, sources said. Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp The meeting will take place at 12.30 pm, but its venue has...
NEW DELHI, July 23:
A delegation of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will meet with Government Ministers on Friday, sources said.
Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp
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The meeting will take place at 12.30 pm, but its venue has not been disclosed.
This comes after intense backroom negotiations to end the deadlock over the NEET paper leak, the sources said. (PTI)
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