NEW DELHI, July 23:

A delegation of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will meet with Government Ministers on Friday, sources said.

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The meeting will take place at 12.30 pm, but its venue has not been disclosed.

This comes after intense backroom negotiations to end the deadlock over the NEET paper leak, the sources said. (PTI)