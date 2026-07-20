CJP Delegation Meets JP Nadda, Makes Three Demands Including Resignation Of Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi, Jul 20: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Monday said they met Union Health Minister JP Nadda and raised three demands including resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of the NEET aspirants, "more than 20 of whom have lost their lives".

He said activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is in a hospital, should be "released immediately"

Das said that the protest will continue till Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

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"We met JP Nadda twice. During the meeting, we stated our three demands. First, that Sonam Wangchuk be released immediately... Second, we demand that Dharmendra Pradhan must resign; he should either be dismissed from the Cabinet or resign voluntarily. The protest will continue until his resignation is secured. Third, we demand compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of the NEET aspirants, more than 20 of whom have lost their lives. We approached JP Nadda regarding these demands," Das said.

Das and CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka met the Union Health Minister. He also made a post about the demands in a post on X . He said they were at Nadda's residence for about four hours.

"The demands have been conveyed, including immediate resignation/sacking of Dharmendra Pradhan," he said.

"The Minister assured us he will discuss this at the appropriate level. However, no commitments have been made so far. The peaceful protesters will not rest until the demand is met!" he added.

Nadda said in a post on X that the government held talks with the delegation of protesters.

"This morning, for the first time, a proposal came from the protesters to hold talks with the government, and our discussions have been ongoing since 11:50 AM. The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere," he said.

"An initial verbal discussion was held in detail with their delegation, and they submitted a written petition to me around 4 PM. I have requested all the protesters to end their sit-in and assist the administration in restoring normalcy," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police rejected claims by CJP that a 12-year-old girl was assaulted and dozens of people were seriously injured during the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest, calling the allegations "false" and urged people not to spread misleading information.

"Fact check: False information is being currently circulated on social media regarding the posts claim that an individual named Geetanjali, a 12-year-old girl was assaulted, had her hair pulled, sustained a head injury, and approximately 40 to 50 other individuals suffered broken heads.

"This information is false. The claims being circulated in the posts are not true. Please do not spread or amplify false or misleading information," Delhi Police said. (Agencies)