CJP calls for nationwide protests today

‘PM’s announcement doesn’t address issue’

NEW DELHI, July 23:

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday gave a nationwide call for peaceful protests on July 24 and urged people to hold demonstrations in every district.

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It also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on action against paper leaks did not address the issue of accountability or its main demand of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET paper leak.

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The Government made another appeal for talks with Union Minister Jitendra Singh saying a meeting to resolve the issues can be held either at Union Health Minister JP Nadda's official residence or at his office.

Nadda also invited the CJP for talks, but its leaders turned down the proposal, sticking to their demand that they would meet only at a neutral venue.

On Friday's protest call, the CJP said gatherings would be held across the country under the slogan "Every district. One day. One demand", where participants would read out the protesters' demands and express solidarity with students, parents and others who were injured in the police action in Delhi on July 20.

The nationwide call came as the protest at Jantar Mantar entered a fresh phase amid heightened security in the national capital, continued restrictions around the protest site and mounting political attacks over the July 20 police action.

The protest site continued to remain under heavy security, with large parts of central Delhi witnessing traffic disruptions for the second consecutive day. Seventeen Delhi Metro stations remained closed on Thursday, affecting commuters and businesses while mobile internet services were also suspended in parts of central Delhi till midnight in the 1.5 km radius of Jantar Mantar.

Traffic restrictions and barricading led to congestion on several major roads around Connaught Place, ITO, Parliament Street and India Gate, with many commuters reporting long delays.

Despite the restrictions in place, crowds swelled at the protest site, with people raising slogans against the Government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CJP also alleged that attempts were being made to disrupt its agitation. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed "outsiders" and "BJP goons" were being sent to the protest site to create disturbances and later blame the protesters, allegations rejected by the BJP. (PTI)