CJM Reasi orders FIR in Liaqat Ali death case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Reasi has directed Police Station Chassana to register an FIR and investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Liaqat Ali of village Banna, whose body was found hanging from a walnut tree in June this year.

CJM Geeta Kumari passed the direction on an application moved by Abdul Majeed, brother of the deceased, under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The applicant had sought registration of a case alleging kidnapping, illegal confinement, assault, conspiracy and murder against several persons.

Advertisement

The Court held that where information prima facie discloses a cognizable offence, pendency of inquest proceedings cannot indefinitely defer registration of an FIR.

The SHO, Police Station Chassana, has consequently been directed to register an FIR under the relevant provisions of law, initiate investigation and submit a compliance report regarding registration of the FIR within seven days.