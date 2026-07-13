CJI Surya Kant welcomes 2 law clerks from Bhutan in SC

NEW DELHI, July 13: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday welcomed two young professionals from Bhutan who will work as law clerks in the Supreme Court.

"In terms of our commitment and judicial cooperation with Bhutan, we have entered into an MoU. Two young persons have joined today. Both of them are welcome as law clerks," the CJI said.

The Supreme Court has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the apex court of Bhutan to facilitate the exchange of young legal professionals.

The CJI had said that under the MoU, two law clerks from Bhutan will be engaged by the Supreme Court here for a period of three months.

The clerks will receive the same honorarium as Indian law clerks, and their travel expenses will be borne by the Supreme Court, the CJI had said.

"Both will be working in different courts; both are very bright," the CJI had said.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening judicial cooperation and enhancing institutional ties between the two countries, he had said. (PTI)