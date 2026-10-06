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Home / National / CJI Surya Kant Administers Oath To Three New SC Judges

CJI Surya Kant Administers Oath To Three New SC Judges

NEW DELHI, Oct 6: Chief Justice Surya Kant on Tuesday administered oath of office to three new judges elevated to the Supreme Court, taking its working strength to 37, one short of the sanctioned 38. Justices Sunita Agarwal, Devendra Kumar...

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Daily Excelsior
04:13 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Oct 6: Chief Justice Surya Kant on Tuesday administered oath of office to three new judges elevated to the Supreme Court, taking its working strength to 37, one short of the sanctioned 38.

Justices Sunita Agarwal, Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Aparesh Kumar Singh took oath in the auditorium of the new Supreme Court block.

All the Supreme Court judges, judicial officers and officials from different high courts were present on the occasion. (PTI)

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