SONEPAT, Nov 23: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday stressed upholding constitutional morality, integrity and social responsibility, calling upon law students that the pursuit of professional success should never become an excuse for compromising one's principles.

He further asserted that the effectiveness of a justice system should be measured not only by the quality of judgments or sophistication of institutions but also by its ability to provide meaningful relief to ordinary citizens.

CJI Kant was delivering the inaugural lecture of the colloquium series on Law, Society and Governance -- 'Dharmakshetra: The Path of Righteousness' -- at Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University, Sonepat.

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"Our Constitution gives institutional expression to values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. These are not merely ideals placed in the Preamble and they are the foundations upon which the legitimacy of our institutions rests.

"It is also a moral commitment that we have collectively made to one another. Its success depends not only upon the quality of its provisions but also upon the willingness of institutions and individuals to uphold its spirit," he noted.

Invoking Dr B R Ambedkar, the CJI said constitutional morality does not emerge automatically from the existence of a Constitution but had to be cultivated through institutional conduct, public responsibility and individual commitment.

"Laws and institutions, however well-designed, ultimately derive their effectiveness from the values of those who operate them," he said.

Constitutional morality requires us to look beyond the immediate exercise of power and remain mindful of the principles that justify it, the CJI said.

On professional ethics, he said the legal profession rests upon public confidence built through integrity, consistency and professional responsibility.

"You may aspire to join a prestigious chamber, handle important briefs or appear before constitutional courts. These are legitimate ambitions, but a lawyer's true worth is measured not merely by the cases he or she wins, but by the manner in which those cases are conducted and the confidence inspired in the court.

"An advocate's responsibility is not to conceal an inconvenient authority but to understand it, distinguish it where legally permissible and assist the court in arriving at the correct conclusion," CJI Kant said, adding that an advocate is not only a spokesperson for the client but also an officer of the court.

He told the young lawyers that there will be occasions when professional responsibilities require them to make difficult choices.

"You may be required to reconsider a position, acknowledge a mistake or decline to advance an argument that cannot be reconciled with your professional obligations. The courage to say no is as important as the courage to stand up and argue," the CJI said.

Never allow the pursuit of success to become an excuse for compromising your principles," he further asserted.

On access to justice, he said the justice system must be assessed by whether an ordinary citizen, irrespective of economic or social circumstances, could approach it with confidence and obtain meaningful relief.

"Do not postpone your engagement with social responsibility until you become senior members of the Bar or occupy positions of public authority. The habit of serving society must be cultivated early," he said.

Welcoming the university's Legal Aid Clinic, he said legal aid was not an act of charity but an instrument for realising the constitutional promise of equal justice.

Explaining the significance of the theme 'Dharmakshetra', the CJI referred to the opening verse of the Bhagavad Gita, in which Kurukshetra is described as the field of 'Dharma'.

He said the idea extended beyond the battlefield of the Mahabharata and reminded people that the struggle between right and wrong unfolded in everyday decisions, responsibilities and difficult choices, particularly when personal interests conflicted with moral obligations.

Referring to Arjuna's dilemma, he said righteousness was not merely about knowing what was right but having the conviction to act upon it when circumstances became difficult.

Addressing the students, the CJI said legal education should equip students not merely to interpret statutes, analyse precedents and construct persuasive arguments but also to understand the society in which the law operates and the human circumstances behind legal disputes.

He also asked students not to restrict their reading to prescribed textbooks, bare Acts and judgments included in their syllabus, noting that law was deeply connected with history, economics, philosophy, politics and literature.

On technological developments, the CJI said artificial intelligence (AI), digital platforms and automated decision-making were reshaping how information is generated and disputes are resolved.

These technologies offer considerable opportunities to improve legal research, simplify procedures and make legal information more accessible, he noted.

The CJI cautioned that technological advancement also raised questions that the legal profession cannot ignore.

"If an automated system produces an incorrect outcome, who must be held accountable?" he asked, adding that the legal profession could not ignore the possibility of algorithms reproducing existing social biases.

He urged the law students to understand emerging technologies without losing sight of constitutional values governing their use.

The CJI said AI may assist in identifying precedents and analysing information but could not relieve lawyers of their responsibility to verify the law, draft pleadings, exercise independent judgment and present submissions honestly.

"Technology can support human decision-making, but cannot replace the moral responsibility that accompanies legal practice," he said. (PTI)