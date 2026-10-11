CJ urges judiciary to uphold rights, strengthen public confidence

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 10: Calling for fearless adjudication, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law, Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Dr Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati today emphasised the need to strengthen judicial institutions, safeguard citizens' rights and ensure greater public confidence in the justice delivery system.

Interacting with the Judicial Officers at the conference hall of the District Court Complex, Srinagar, he highlighted the crucial responsibility of the judiciary in ensuring access to justice and upholding the highest standards of judicial conduct.

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He stressed the importance of collective responsibility, mutual trust and institutional harmony and encouraged Judicial Officers to work collaboratively and foster a peaceful, conducive working environment for the effective functioning of courts.

He expressed satisfaction with the professional competence and dedication of Judicial Officers serving in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, while underscoring the importance of continuous learning and guidance from senior Judicial Officers.

At the outset, Naseer Ahmad Dar, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, welcomed the Chief Justice on behalf of the district judiciary. He expressed gratitude for the interaction and reaffirmed the commitment of the District Judiciary, Srinagar, to quality adjudication, timely disposal of cases and reduction of pendency.

Later, the Kashmir Advocates Association organised a felicitation programme at the District Court Complex, Srinagar, to welcome the Chief Justice. Association President Advocate Waseem Gul extended a warm welcome to Justice Bhati on behalf of the legal fraternity and also welcomed the newly appointed Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar.

In a significant step towards greater representation of women in the legal fraternity, the Kashmir Advocates Association announced that it had accepted in principle the induction of five women lawyers into its Executive Committee. The decision is to be formalised shortly.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Justice Bhati emphasised the need to encourage and support women advocates, observing that their active participation was essential for the progress of the legal profession.

Appreciating the Association's decision, the Chief Justice underscored the value of greater participation by women in the legal fraternity and its leadership. He called upon members of the legal fraternity to respond to evolving societal expectations and adapt to technological advancements.