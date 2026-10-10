CJ stresses role of mediation in justice delivery

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR/JAMMU, Oct 9: The 40-Hours Role Play Training Programme for Advocates /Experts, concluded today at the Srinagar and Jammu campuses of the J&K Judicial Academy. The practical training sessions were under the aegis of the Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee, Supreme Court of India organized by the Mediation and Conciliation Committee, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, in collaboration with the J&K Judicial Academy.

The second day of the Srinagar session was graced by Dr. Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, who highlighted the significance of mediation in strengthening the justice delivery system.

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Emphasizing its transformative potential, Chief Justice observed that mediation is not merely a professional skill but also a means of becoming a better human being and a more effective advocate, public prosecutor or judge. He underscored that practical exercises and role-play sessions foster empathy, understanding and sensitivity in resolving disputes.

Drawing upon examples from Indian epics, religious traditions and the history of Kashmir, Chief Justice highlighted the deep-rooted cultural and historical significance of mediation as a means of peaceful dispute resolution. Referring to Surah An-Nisa of the Holy Quran, Chief Justice observed that it envisages a process remarkably close to modern mediation, contemplating the appointment of representatives from both sides of a dispute with the express objective of restoring harmony.

Chief Justice emphasized that such examples across religious and cultural traditions demonstrate the enduring relevance of reconciliation and amicable settlement in resolving disputes.

Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Chairman, Mediation and Conciliation Committee, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, was also present on the occasion. His continued guidance and support have been instrumental in advancing mediation initiatives in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Rajeev Gupta, I/C Director, J&K Judicial Academy, in his introductory address, welcomed the dignitaries, resource persons and participants, and highlighted the importance of practical training in developing effective mediation skills.

At the Srinagar Campus, the resource persons, Monika Jalota and Swarn Sandhir, experienced advocates and certified mediators, conducted interactive sessions and role-play exercises aimed at strengthening the participants' understanding of mediation techniques and their practical application.

The sessions were moderated by Faizan-ul-Haq Iqbal, Coordinator, Main Mediation Centre, who coordinated the proceedings and facilitated the conduct of the programme at the Srinagar Campus.

At Jammu Campus, the programme commenced with a welcome and introductory address by Sunil Kumar, Secretary, J&K Legal Services Committee, who welcomed the resource persons and participants and emphasized the importance of practical training in developing effective and competent mediators.

The Role Play Training Sessions at the Jammu Campus were conducted by Yashpal Singh Dahiya and Balbir Kaur Gandhi, Resource Persons, Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC), Supreme Court of India.

During the concluding session at the Srinagar Campus, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Chairman, Mediation and Conciliation Committee, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, emphasised that mediation should be the preferred choice for dispute resolution rather than a last resort.

Justice Rajnesh Oswal observed that the spirit of mediation is inherent in everyday life, beginning within families and extending to schools, communities and professional relationships. Sharing his judicial experience, He highlighted how mediation can facilitate amicable settlements even in long-pending disputes where resolution may initially appear unlikely.