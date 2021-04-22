CJ inaugurates Family Court

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 22: Chief Justice of Common High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Union Territories, Justice Pankaj Mithal, today inaugurated newly created Family Court in District Court Complex, Jammu.

The event was attended by Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice Puneet Gupta, Registrar General High Court, Jawad Ahmed, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Rajeev Gupta, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Jammu, Mohan Lal Manhas, Principal Judge Family Court, Jammu, Kusum Pandita, Presiding Officer Matrimonial Court, S. S. Bali and Special Mobile Magistrate, Jammu, Vinod Kumar.

Pertinently, the primary objective of Family Court is to effect reconciliation or a settlement between the parties to a family dispute including providing maintenance allowance to wives, children and parents.