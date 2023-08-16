CJ hoists National Flag at Srinagar wing of HC, Justice Tashi at Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 16: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (JKL), Srinagar Wing today celebrated 77th Independence Day with full patriotic zeal and fervor here.

The celebrations commenced with the hoisting of National Flag by Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh who took salute at the March Past followed by the playing of the National Anthem and patriotic tunes by the Band.

The event was also graced by Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary and Justice Rajesh Sekhri.

Special DGP (CID), R. R. Swain , Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Registrar General, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Registrar Vigilance, Director Judicial Academy, Registrar Rules, Registrar Judicial Srinagar Wing, Member Secretary J&K Legal Services Authority, Registrar IT, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar, Joint Registrar Judicial/Incharge Protocol Srinagar Wing, all other Judicial Officers of District Court Srinagar, Advocate General, Deputy Solicitor General of India, Senior Additional Advocate Generals, Additional Advocate Generals, Deputy Advocate Generals, Government Advocates and all the officers/ officials of High Court of J&K and Ladakh, were also present on the occasion.

The 77th Independence Day was also celebrated in Jammu Wing of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh wherein Justice Tashi Rabstan hoisted National Flag.

Justice Atul Sreedharan, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Mohan Lal, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal were present on the occasion.

Besides, the Registrar Judicial, Jammu Wing, Jt. Registrar Judicial, other Registry officers, the officers/officials of the Jammu Wing of the High Court, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Jammu, Government Advocates, Vikram Sharma, President, Bar Association Jammu along with Executive Members also participated in these celebrations.