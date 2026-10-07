CJ calls for greater representation of women advocates in Bar bodies

Kashmir Bar organizes felicitation programme

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 6: Calling for greater representation of women advocates in the executive bodies of the Bar, Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhatti said that women were playing an increasingly significant role in the justice delivery system and noted that nearly 50 per cent of recent recruitments in the High Court had been of women.

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Addressing a felicitation programme organised in his honour by the Jammu & Kashmir High Court Bar Association Srinagar Kashmir, the Chief Justice urged the legal fraternity to ensure greater participation of women in the leadership of Bar institutions.

He said the Bar should continue to lead from the front and ensure that its executive bodies reflected the growing strength and contribution of women lawyers. His remarks came as he praised the preparedness, commitment and professional competence of lawyers across the Bar, including senior advocates, young practitioners and women advocates.

The Chief Justice also underlined the importance of a strong and research-oriented Bar in ensuring quality justice. He said good judgments could emerge only from a strong Bar and expressed confidence that a constructive partnership between the Bench and Bar would help produce accurate, research-driven and welfare-oriented decisions in the larger interest of the common citizen.

Recalling his own experience of nearly 24-25 years as a lawyer, Dr. Bhatti said his heart continued to beat for the legal fraternity. He expressed delight at the warmth extended to him by the Srinagar Bar and said he now recognised nearly 90 per cent of the faces present, something that would have been impossible during the initial days of his tenure.

Describing his role as an opportunity to serve the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the Chief Justice sought the fullest cooperation of the Bar in protecting constitutional rights within the framework of law. He praised the nearly 100-year-old legal tradition of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, saying the High Court had long commanded respect across the country. He referred to judgments delivered during the 1960s and 1970s which, he said, continued to remain benchmarks of judicial excellence.

Highlighting the growing importance of technology, the Chief Justice said it had become an essential enabler for the legal profession. He cautioned lawyers and judges below the age of 50 against failing to master emerging technologies, saying those who did not adapt risked being left behind. He urged young advocates to use technology to transform information into knowledge and knowledge into wisdom.

The programme also witnessed the felicitation of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Justice Rajesh Sekhri, Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani, Justice Sanjay Parihar and newly appointed Justice Yashpal Bourney. Mir Syed Lateef, Judicial Member/HoD, Central Administrative Tribunal, Srinagar, was also present on the occasion.

President of the Bar Association Waseem Gul delivered the welcome address, while Advocate Bikram Deep Singh conducted the proceedings.

Welcoming Justice Yashpal Bourney, Dr Bhatti invited members of the Bar, irrespective of seniority, to approach him freely with constructive suggestions for institutional improvement. He assured the legal fraternity that he would uphold the traditions, culture and rich legacy of the High Court and work collectively with the Bar to add a new chapter of excellence to its history.