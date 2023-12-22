CJ assures all facilities to Lady Advocates in subordinate courts

HC complex Srinagar gets exclusive Ladies Bar Room

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 22: The High Court complex, Srinagar, got an exclusive Ladies Bar Room with its formal inauguration by Chief Justice of High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, in presence of his companion Judges, Advocate General, members of Bar and officers of the Registry here today.

While inaugurating the vital facility, Chief Justice emphasized the role and importance of Lady lawyers in a robust judicial system in ensuring the Rule of Law and safeguarding the rights of the citizens.

Chief Justice applauded the role of Lady Lawyers in the administration of justice and their contribution in expediting the legal processes, reduce case backlogs and provide timely justice to those in need.

Chief Justice pledged to provide all facilities to the Lady Advocates in all the subordinate courts of UTs of J&K and Ladakh. He impressed upon them to put forth their suggestions in advancing and upgrading the infrastructure of subordinate courts of J&K and Ladakh.

Chief Justice expressed gratitude to the Registry of High Court and all officers of R&B involved in time bound completion of the project.