SRINAGAR, Jun 27: A civilian was killed on the spot and several others were injured after an old unexploded shell detonated near Sumlowali dok near the Asha Post area in the Gulmarg sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday afternoon, official sources told Kashmir Dot Com.

They said that the deceased has been identified as Zubair Ahmad Bajaad a resident of Chandoosa area of Baramulla district. Preliminary reports suggest that the shell, believed to be an unexploded remnant from an earlier period, exploded unexpectedly while a group of civilians was present in the area.

Several injured persons were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

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Police and other security personnel rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, an investigation ahs been launched to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the explosion. (KDC)