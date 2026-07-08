Civil society passes resolution for statehood to J&K: NC

‘It reflects unanimous, collective voice’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 7: More than 150 representatives from different sections of civil society today unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Centre to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

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A statement issued by the ruling National Conference said here that the meeting was held at the SKICC in Srinagar under the chairmanship of National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The statement said the gathering unanimously passed a resolution calling upon the Union Government to fulfil its commitment and restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest.

It said the resolution reflected the collective and unanimous voice of the civil society representatives present at the meeting, reaffirming the broad-based demand for the immediate restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Omar, in a post on X, thanked the representatives of civil society for attending the meeting.

"Thankful to all the representatives of civil society of Kashmir who accepted the invitation. The meeting was extremely productive and Farooq was able to get a lot of useful feedback and good suggestions," he wrote.

He added that the meeting unanimously passed a resolution calling upon the Union Government to fulfil its promise and restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir without further delay.