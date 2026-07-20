Civil Defence Personnel Deployed Across Jammu Amid Flash-Flood Threat

Jammu, July 20: Authorities on Monday deployed civil defence personnel at bridges, rivers and other vulnerable water bodies across Jammu city to prevent people from venturing into flood-prone areas amid forecasts of heavy rainfall and the threat of flash floods.

The personnel have been stationed at key locations to monitor public movement, prevent gatherings near rivers and streams, and spread awareness about weather advisories issued by the authorities.

Deputy Chief Warden, Civil Defence, Vijay Magotra said the deployment was aimed at ensuring public safety as water levels in rivers and streams were rising due to continuous rainfall.

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"We have been instructed by the government to make people aware that the water level in rivers is rising significantly. We appeal to everyone, including Amarnath pilgrims and residents, not to go near rivers or streams where there is a possibility of sudden flooding so that no untoward incident takes place," he told reporters here.

"Some people visit rivers for bathing while others gather there as if it is a picnic spot. We are requesting them to immediately move away from such areas in view of the prevailing weather conditions," he added.

Another Civil Defence official, Arvind Gupta, appealed to the public to strictly follow the advisories issued by the administration.

"The period from July 20 to July 24 is particularly critical in view of the weather forecast. We urge people to avoid visiting rivers, streams and other water bodies during this period and cooperate with the authorities for their own safety," he said.

The deployment comes as the India Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir, raising the possibility of flash floods, landslides and a sharp rise in water levels in rivers and streams. (Agencies)