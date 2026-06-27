Civil Aviation Min launches first 'Easy Connect' flight from Varanasi under Hub-and-Spoke Model

NEW DELHI, June 26: In a major step towards strengthening international air connectivity from smaller cities, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has launched India's first 'Easy Connect' flight under the Hub-and-Spoke model from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi.

The initiative, launched on June 25, is aimed at enabling passengers from Tier-II and Tier-III cities to begin their international journeys directly from their home airports without having to complete immigration and customs formalities at major metro hubs.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said the Hub-and-Spoke strategy is part of the government's broader vision of making India the preferred aviation hub for Indian travellers by 2030 and a global aviation hub by 2047.

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Under the new system, passengers travelling abroad from Varanasi will complete check-in, immigration and customs clearance at Varanasi itself before boarding a domestic flight to a designated hub airport such as Delhi. At the hub airport, they will seamlessly transfer to their international flight without repeating departure formalities.

Speaking at the launch, Naidu said the initiative marks a major milestone in making air travel more accessible and building a future-ready, self-reliant and globally competitive aviation sector.

"Our new Hub-and-Spoke model paves the way for a monumental shift in how our citizens travel. Regardless of the city one lives in, one can now begin their international journey from their home city and travel across the globe with ease and confidence on India's own wings," he said.

To mark the inaugural service, the minister presented commemorative boarding passes to the first passengers checking in for the 'Easy Connect' flight.

According to the ministry, the benefits of the Hub-and-Spoke model extend beyond aviation. Improved international connectivity is expected to boost trade, tourism, investment and regional economic development. Studies conducted by the ministry estimate that the development of aviation hubs could generate around 400,000 direct and indirect jobs and add nearly USD 30 billion to India's GDP by 2030. By 2047, the cumulative economic impact could support around 16 million jobs and contribute close to USD 1.4 trillion to the economy.

The ministry said several safeguards have been built into the new operational model to ensure security and passenger segregation. Both the domestic and international segments of the journey will be treated as international operations, with separate boarding passes issued for domestic and international passengers to prevent intermixing. International passengers travelling under the model will not have access to customs declaration facilities at the hub airport.

The launch event was attended by Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary Puneet Kansal, Airports Authority of India Chairman Vipin Kumar, Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson, and senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India, Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the airline.

The government said similar Hub-and-Spoke international operations are planned to be introduced from more Tier-II and Tier-III city airports across the country, further expanding seamless international connectivity beyond the metropolitan centres. (UNI)