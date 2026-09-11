Citroën rolls out festive offers, discounts up to Rs 3 lakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: Citroën Jammu today announced an exciting range of festive offers for customers, including discounts of up to Rs 3 lakh on select models, attractive exchange benefits and ready-to-deliver vehicles.

As part of its festive celebrations, Abrol Garages hosted a Mega Exchange Carnival, providing customers an opportunity to exchange their existing vehicles and upgrade to a new Citroën with attractive exchange benefits.

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They said, "With ready stocks available, Citroën Jammu is also offering on-the-spot deliveries, aimed at making the festive car-buying experience faster, convenient and hassle-free. Customers can take delivery of their preferred vehicle without having to wait for extended periods."

Citroën offers a diverse portfolio catering to different customer requirements, including hatchbacks, sub-four-metre SUVs and coupe-SUVs. The current range includes the C3X, Basalt, Aircross and ë-C3, with petrol, CNG and electric options available across select models and variants.

The dealership has invited customers to visit its showroom and explore the festive offers and vehicle range.

Customers can visit Citroën Jammu during the festive period to explore the available models, exchange benefits and limited-period offers and make their purchase with ready-stock availability.