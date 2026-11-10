Citizens protest, seek measures to save Manasbal

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 9: Concerned citizens and civil society members staged a silent protest at Manasbal today, demanding time-bound measures to curb pollution and restore the deteriorating ecological health of Manasbal Lake.

Under the banner of Fikr-e-Manasbal – Save Manasbal, Save Our Heritage, the protesters urged the Government to prioritise conservation of the lake over tourism development, citing untreated domestic wastewater entering the water body, improper garbage disposal, degradation of catchment areas and neglect of natural springs.

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Highlighting the disparity in Government spending, the protesters cited the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) Report No. 4 of 2025, which revealed that the Wular-Manasbal Development Authority spent Rs 48.87 crore on tourism development activities between January 2006 and March 2022, against just Rs 3.04 crore on lake-related activities, including sanitation, de-weeding, dredging and revival of springs.

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They said the CAG audit had also flagged deficiencies in sewage management, solid-waste disposal and catchment protection, besides the failure to prepare a comprehensive conservation and management plan for the lake.

The protesters also referred to a report submitted by the J&K Pollution Control Committee before the National Green Tribunal in April 2026, which recorded the discharge of untreated domestic wastewater into Manasbal Lake through open drains. Water-quality concerns were also reported at two of the four monitoring locations.

Calling for a comprehensive restoration programme, the participants sought effective sewage treatment, scientific waste management, protection of catchment areas and revival of natural springs.

They also demanded greater accountability from the Wular-Manasbal Development Authority and regular public disclosure of water-quality monitoring reports.

They said occasional cleanliness drives, tourism promotions and ceremonial events would do little to reverse the lake’s deterioration without sustained scientific intervention, proper planning and institutional accountability.

The protesters also stressed the need for community participation, urging residents to refrain from dumping garbage or discharging wastewater into water channels feeding the lake.