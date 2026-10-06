Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 5: A delegation of account holders and depositors of the Citizens' Cooperative Bank met Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCI) President Arun Gupta at Chamber House here today to share their struggles following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) regulatory restrictions.

The depositors stated that they parked their hard-earned money in the bank expecting it to be safe and available when needed for essential needs like children's education, marriages, and medical treatments.

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However, the sudden withdrawal limits have caused immense mental agony and crippled local businesses.

They urged the CCI to push for a clear, time-bound mechanism to access funds, provide emergency relief on humanitarian grounds, and protect the jobs of bank employees.

They also requested Gupta to take up the long-pending issue of land allotted to the bank by the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) with the Chief Minister to help improve the bank's Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR).

Assuring full support, CCI President Arun Gupta described the situation as devastating for the Jammu region's economy.

While acknowledging RBI's framework, he noted that the sudden freezing of transactions has caused widespread uncertainty.

He assured the delegation that he would personally take up the land allotment issue with the Chief Minister to help make the bank fully operational and ensure depositors' genuine grievances are addressed.