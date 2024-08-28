Citing Health Concerns, Azad Steps Back From Campaigning For DPAP Candidates

JAMMU, Aug 28: Citing Health Concerns, Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said that he will not be able to campaign for his candidates in assembly elections.

Azad said that on the night of August 25th, he suffered acute chest pain in Srinagar. “Following morning, i took the earliest available flight to Delhi and was admitted to AIIMS hospital, where i stayed for two days”, statement added.

While doctors assured him that there was no immediate danger, Azad said that he is dealing with other health concerns that require both medication and rest. “These unforeseen circumstances have forced me to step back from the campaign trail”, he added.

Azad further said he is having regret over not being able to support his party candidates during this important time.

He also urged his colleagues, who have filed their nomination forms, to assess whether they can continue without his presence. “If they feel my absence would impact their chances, they have freedom to withdraw their candidacy”, Azad added.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and a prominent national leader, has played significant role in the J&K’s politics for decades. Known for his extensive experience and political acumen, his absence from the campaign is expected to be a major setback for his party in the current J&K elections. (KNS)