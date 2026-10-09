Reasi, Oct 9: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel succumbed to his injuries after sustaining a gunshot wound while on duty in Jammu’s Reasi district on Friday, officials said.

An official said that the CISF personnel sustained a gunshot wound in Reasi and later succumbed to his injuries.

He said the injured personnel was shifted to District Hospital Reasi for treatment, where he later died. He was identified as Mohammad Mushtaq, a resident of Mari village in Reasi district.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, an investigation into the incident has been initiated. (KNO)