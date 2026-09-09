CISF jawan injured in accidental firing

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan was critically injured today after his service rifle went off accidentally at Jammu airport, officials said.

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The injured jawan has been identified as Sunil Jasrotia (36), son of Rachpal Jasrotia, resident of Hiranagar in Kathua district.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 4 PM near the exit gate of the airport when Jasrotia's service weapon discharged accidentally, causing severe injuries to his head and face.

Hearing the gunshot, Jasrotia's fellow security personnel rushed to the spot and evacuated him to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu, where his condition is stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of the incident and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the firing.