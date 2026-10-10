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Home / State / CISF jawan dies as gun goes off

CISF jawan dies as gun goes off

Excelsior Correspondent REASI, Oct 9: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, posted at Jyotipuram lost his life after sustaining a bullet injury from his service rifle today. The deceased has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad (37 yrs), son of...

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Daily Excelsior
04:40 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Oct 9: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, posted at Jyotipuram lost his life after sustaining a bullet injury from his service rifle today.

The deceased has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad (37 yrs), son of Muhammad Din, a resident of Marhi village in Reasi district.

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As per preliminary reports, the incident occurred while the personnel was deployed at the Jyotipuram. He was immediately shifted to district hospital for emergency medical attention. After giving first-aid, he was immediately referred to GMC Jammu, he died on the way.

An investigation was initiated to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and establish the sequence of events.

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