CISF DG Reviews Security Arrangements For Amarnath Yatra In Jammu

JAMMU, July 15: The Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Praveer Ranjan on Wednesday reviewed the security arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra in Jammu.

The pilgrimage has crossed the three-lakh mark footfall within 12 days of its commencement. The 57-day annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine is scheduled to conclude on August 28.

The CISF chief visited the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas base camp, the Joint Police Control Room (JPCR), CCTV Control Room and the Tawi River Front, where he reviewed security measures, medical response systems, fire safety preparedness, logistics and other facilities for pilgrims, officials said.

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During the visit, Ranjan interacted with security personnel and pilgrims, took stock of the security framework on the ground and underscored the importance of maintaining operational readiness, continuous vigilance and seamless coordination among all stakeholder agencies.

He later chaired a high-level security review meeting attended by senior officers of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Jammu and Kashmir Police, Intelligence Bureau, Indian Army and other agencies associated with the annual pilgrimage, they said.

Commending the professionalism and coordination among the security forces, the CISF Director General expressed confidence in their continued commitment to ensuring the smooth, safe and incident-free conduct of the annual pilgrimage, officials said.