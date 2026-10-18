CIPHER DECIPHER

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1.From Meenu Gupta to all: “A parent’s love remains whole, no matter how many times it is divided”.

2. To all from Bikramdeep Singh: “ Brilliance of mind can be attained through books. But brilliance of character can be attained through hardships in life”.

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3. From Sahaj Sabharwal to all: “ Be an intelligent manager your value will be much higher than your boss”.

4. To all from Raja Harteshvan Singh Pargal: “A mistake is the biggest achievement if you learn from it".

5. From Ananya abrol to all: “ Learn as if you will live forever, live like you will die tomorrow”.

6. To all from Ramesh Kumar Raina: “ Your greatness is not what you have, It's what you give”.

7. From Rishab Raina to all: “ For peace of mind, don't try to understand everything”.

8. To all from Usha Raina: “ Success always hugs you in private but failure slaps you in the public”.

9. From Kiran Kanchan to all: “ Those who have the courage to face this world are the real champions and wins the race of life".

10. To all from Princy Behal: “ Spend money to make character but don't spend character to make money”.

Best Message

The award of rupees 300 for this week’s best message has gone to DVITI SHARMA, R/o E.P/B.C-24,MOHALLA DALPATIAN JAMMU- 180001 for the message “Life’s battles don’t always go to the stronger or faster man, but sooner or later, the man who wins is the man who thinks he can”.

our message

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* Your entries should be brief and original. We use those messages devoid of hurting the sentiments of the people.

* Out of the messages we receive, one of the message is selected for the award.

Haresh Singh