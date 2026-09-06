Cinema Under the Stars

Open-Air Theatres Along the Line of Control in North Kashmir

Jatin Sharma

For decades, the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir was synonymous with uncertainty, restrictions and the ever-present shadow of conflict. Today, a quiet transformation is taking place in its villages and valleys. Along the picturesque stretches of Tangdhar and Keran, the sound of artillery and gunfire has increasingly given way to something far more ordinary and far more powerful: the laughter of families, the excitement of children and the magic of cinema under the open sky.

The establishment of Open-Air Theatres along the LoC has emerged as a unique symbol of this changing landscape. Regular movie screenings provide local residents and tourists an opportunity to come together, unwind and experience moments of normalcy in an environment that was once defined by tension.

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As the sun sets behind the mountains, large screens light up against the backdrop of the Himalayan night. Families from nearby villages, young people, tourists visiting Tangdhar and Keran, and troops serving in the region gather together to enjoy popular films. For many locals, particularly children and young adults, the experience is more than entertainment - it is a glimpse of a life where the border is not merely a line of conflict, but also a place where communities can live, interact and aspire.

Theatres such as these are creating peace dividends at the grassroots level. The benefits of a more peaceful environment are no longer confined to statistics or security assessments; they are increasingly visible in the everyday lives of people. Children can enjoy an evening film with their families, tourists can explore border villages with greater confidence, and local communities can participate in activities that foster social interaction and a sense of belonging.

The initiative also complements the growing tourism potential of Tangdhar and Keran. Blessed with pristine landscapes, rivers, mountains and a rich cultural heritage, these areas are gradually emerging as sought-after destinations for travellers looking beyond conventional tourist circuits. The Open-Air Theatres add another dimension to this experience, allowing visitors to enjoy a movie beneath a canopy of stars, surrounded by mountains and in the company of local communities.

Importantly, these spaces are not simply entertainment facilities. They are community spaces. They bring together people who may otherwise have limited opportunities for shared experiences and create an atmosphere of camaraderie and trust. The shared experience of watching a film - irrespective of age, background, or whether one is a resident or a tourist - helps strengthen the social fabric of these remote border areas.

The transformation is particularly significant because of what it represents. Where conflict once dictated the rhythm of life, normalcy is now beginning to define it. Where darkness once descended with apprehension, cinema screens now illuminate the evening. The mountains remain the same, the LoC remains where it is, but the relationship between the people and their surroundings is changing.

The Open-Air Theatres of Tangdhar and Keran therefore represent much more than a novel form of entertainment. They are a visible manifestation of the peace dividend - a dividend measured not merely in reduced incidents, but in smiles, tourism, community participation and opportunities for the younger generation.

Under the Himalayan stars, cinema is becoming a celebration of peace.

And along the LoC, every evening spent watching a film with family, friends and tourists is a small but meaningful victory for normalcy.