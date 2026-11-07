CIK raids at 6 places across Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 6: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of Police today searched six locations across Kashmir in connection with a terror recruitment case.

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An official said that CIK teams carried out searches at residential houses in Budgam, Srinagar, Bijbehara and Mattan, Anantnag areas of south Kashmir, besides a village in Pulwama district.

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He said the searches were conducted in coordination with local police and Revenue officials in the presence of Executive Magistrates.

In Mattan the CIK conducted a raid at village Krangsoo in the house of Fayaz Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Rehman Dar of Krangsoo, a released terrorist.

In Bijbehara, a raid was conducted at the house of Mohammad Ashraf Mantoo son of Ghulam Mohd Mantoo R/O Jablipora Bijbehara. Another raid was conducted at the house of Iqra Jan daughter of Late Abdul Rashid Shah of Kanalwan Bijbehara.

"The case, registered under FIR No. 07/2023 at Police Station CIK Srinagar, pertains to an alleged terror recruitment module that was operating through social media platforms to radicalise and recruit youth into proscribed terrorist organisations," the official said.

He said the investigation was initiated following inputs that individuals based in Pakistan, allegedly in connivance with handlers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and other banned outfits, were using social media platforms to lure Kashmiri youth and instigate them against the sovereignty and integrity of the country.