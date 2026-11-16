CIK Files Chargesheet Against Six In TRF Funding Conspiracy Case

Srinagar, Nov 16: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Monday filed a chargesheet against six accused, including three alleged absconders based abroad, in a case involving an alleged conspiracy to raise and channel funds to the banned outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The chargesheet was filed before the Court of Special Judge Designated under the NIA Act (TADA/POTA), Srinagar, in connection with FIR No. 04/2026 registered under Sections 13, 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Sections 61(2) and 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to statement, the investigation revealed that Mukhtar Ahmad Baba, a TRF-linked terrorist operating from Pakistan, allegedly used hawala and other covert channels to funnel money into Jammu and Kashmir.

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The agency alleged that three Srinagar residents - Erfan Gul, Shazia Nazir and Riyaz Ahmad Gojri - travelled to Saudi Arabia ostensibly to perform Umrah, where they allegedly met Baba's associates and received funds meant for distribution among terrorists, separatists and over-ground workers (OGWs).

CIK further said that digital devices containing crucial evidence were seized during searches conducted as part of the investigation.

The three Srinagar residents have been charged under Sections 61(2) and 152 of the BNS and Section 13 of the UAPA.

The remaining three accused - Mohammad Iqbal Naima, stated to be based in Dubai, Shamima Shawl, based in London, and Mukhtar Ahmad Baba, operating from Pakistan - are absconding and have been charged under Sections 61(2) and 152 of the BNS and Sections 13, 38, 39 and 40 of the UAPA, CIK said.