CIK Conducts Searches At Multiple Locations In Shopian, Kulgam
Srinagar, Sept 13: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Sunday conducted search operations at multiple residential locations in the Shopian and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. According to sources, a CIK team carried out a search at...
Srinagar, Sept 13: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Sunday conducted search operations at multiple residential locations in the Shopian and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
According to sources, a CIK team carried out a search at a residential house in the Naidgam area of Shopian as part of an ongoing investigation.
Another search operation was conducted at a residential premises in Ladgoo Rambhama area of Kulgam district, sources said.
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The searches were reportedly carried out in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and are linked to a probe into alleged subversive activities.
Officials have not yet disclosed further details regarding the case or the outcome of the searches.
Further details are awaited.
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