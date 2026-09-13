CIK Conducts Searches At Multiple Locations In Shopian, Kulgam

Srinagar, Sept 13: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Sunday conducted search operations at multiple residential locations in the Shopian and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

According to sources, a CIK team carried out a search at a residential house in the Naidgam area of Shopian as part of an ongoing investigation.

Another search operation was conducted at a residential premises in Ladgoo Rambhama area of Kulgam district, sources said.

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The searches were reportedly carried out in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and are linked to a probe into alleged subversive activities.

Officials have not yet disclosed further details regarding the case or the outcome of the searches.

Further details are awaited.