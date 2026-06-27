CIK Conducts Raids In 5 Districts Of Kashmir Over Social Media Misuse

Srinagar, Jun 27: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), a wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police, on Saturday conducted coordinated searches at multiple locations across the Valley as part of an investigation into the alleged misuse of social media platforms by anti-national elements, officials said.

The searches were carried out simultaneously in the districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Anantnag and Handwara following credible inputs and evidence gathered during the course of the investigation.

Officials said the raids were aimed at collecting digital devices, documents and other incriminating material suspected to have been used for creating, sharing and amplifying content intended to promote anti-national narratives through various social media platforms.

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They said the operation forms part of CIK's sustained efforts to curb the misuse of cyberspace by individuals and groups working to undermine peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said the investigation is underway and further details would be shared later.