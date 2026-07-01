CIK Attaches Property Of Ex KCCI President Dr. Mubeen Shah in Srinagar

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The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) attached the immovable property of former Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) president Dr. Mubeen Ahmed Shah in connection with FIR No. 07/2020 registered at Police Station CIK. According to officials, the operation was carried out by a CIK team who raided Dr. Shah's residence at Buchwara, Dalgate, Srinagar. Dr. Shah, who served as the KCCI president from 2006 to 2008, has been residing in Malaysia with his family since December 2019, officials said.