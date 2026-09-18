CII Northern Region Delegation Meets LG Sinha, Discusses Industrial Growth And Employment In J&K

SRINAGAR, Sept 18: A delegation of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Northern Region, led by its Chairman Puneet Kaura, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday and discussed measures aimed at strengthening industrial development and employment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation included Iqram Ali Shafiee, Chairman, CII J&K UT Council; Siddhant Choudhary, Vice Chairman, CII J&K UT Council; Rachna Jindal, Regional Director, CII Northern Region; and Khurshid Dar, Director, CII J&K UT Council.

During the meeting, the CII representatives shared the industry body’s perspectives on enhancing industry participation in skill development programmes and strengthening measures to expand employment opportunities for the youth of the Union Territory.

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The delegation also discussed initiatives aimed at promoting industrial growth and investment in Jammu and Kashmir, with emphasis on closer coordination between the government and the private sector.

Several issues concerning industry policy reforms and strengthening industry-government engagement were also taken up during the interaction.

The meeting focused on exploring avenues for greater collaboration between the administration and the industrial sector to support skill development, employment generation and sustainable industrial development across Jammu and Kashmir.