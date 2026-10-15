CII J&K holds SheLeads conclave to promote women’s leadership

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 14: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), J&K, organised the third edition of its SheLeads conclave in Jammu under the theme "From Local Strength to National Scale", bringing together women leaders, administrators, entrepreneurs, academicians, healthcare professionals and media personalities to discuss women's leadership and empowerment.

CII J&K Vice-Chairman Siddhant Chawdhary, while welcoming the participants, stressed the need to strengthen support systems for women through mentorship, networking and leadership development.

Advertisement

Delivering the keynote address, Dr Ritu Singh, Founder and Trustee of Maharaja Hari Singh Foundation, highlighted the importance of empowering women to bring positive change while preserving values.

Chief Guest Sheetal Nanda, Commissioner/Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, J&K Government, spoke about women's contribution to governance, sustainability, social development and public service, and encouraged them to take up leadership roles.

The conclave featured two panel discussions on women leading change across sectors and creating opportunities in a changing world.

The first session included Prof Amisha Gupta, Dr Palki Sharma, Suvidha Sarin and Chitwan Jain, who shared their experiences of overcoming challenges, building resilience and creating opportunities for women.

The second session featured Esha Modi, Dr Bhavani Raina, Puja Sharma, Anissa Nabi and Ashima Kaul, who discussed entrepreneurship, innovation, digital transformation and emerging opportunities.

The speakers stressed the need for skill development, mentorship, industry linkages and stronger support systems to help women advance professionally and contribute to economic and social development.

The conclave concluded with a call for greater coordination among industry, government, academia and civil society to promote women-led growth in Jammu and Kashmir.