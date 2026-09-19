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CII delegation calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, Sept 18: A delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Northern Region, led by its Chairman Puneet Kaura, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today. The delegation, comprised of Iqram Ali Shafiee, Chairman, CII J&K UT...

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Daily Excelsior
04:15 AM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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CII delegation during meeting with LG on Friday.

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 18: A delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Northern Region, led by its Chairman Puneet Kaura, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today.

The delegation, comprised of Iqram Ali Shafiee, Chairman, CII J&K UT Council; Siddhant Choudhary, Vice Chairman, CII J&K UT Council; Rachna Jindal, Regional Director, CII Northern Region, and Khurshid Dar, Director, CII J&K UT Council, shared CII's perspectives on strengthening industry participation in skill development initiatives and supporting measures to enhance employment opportunities and promote industrial development in the Union Territory.

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They also discussed several important matters pertaining to industry policy reforms, and enhanced industry-Government engagement.

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