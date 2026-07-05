CIC needs to improve its functioning: HC

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 4: High Court has closed the PIL seeking direction from the Central Information Commission (CIC) to decide appeals in a time bound manner with the direction to look into the matter and take appropriate measures.

The Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani closed the PIL by observing that keeping in view of reply submitted by the CIC nothing more can be said by the court except to ask CIC the look into the matter and take appropriate measures to improve its working.

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The bench said that the Right to Information (RTI) Act, does not provide any timeline for deciding the second appeals and complaints under the Act and, therefore, it cannot, by issuing a Mandamus, fix a timeline of 45 days for disposal of the second appeals and complaints by the CIC.

"However, it cannot be said that the CIC can sit over the appeal for an unduly long period and keep them undecided for years together. The CIC needs to improve its working and put a mechanism in place so as to overcome the pendency of appeals and to tackle the inflow of fresh appeals and complaints", the court said.

The petition was filed seeking direction to the Central Information Commission (CIC) to decide all pending appeals, particularly those filed by the residents of Jammu and Kashmir, within 45 days.

It was also prayed for putting in place a mechanism whereby the second appeals filed before the CIC are disposed off in a time-bound manner. Additionally, the petitioner has also placed on record certain suggestions for improving the working of the CIC.

The CIC has filed its response and indicated its difficulty in adhering to a particular timeline for deciding the appeals, keeping in view the infrastructure available and the number of second appeals and complaints received by the CIC.

The PIL has been disposed off by directing the CIC to look into the matter and take appropriate measures to improve its working, subject, of course, to the infrastructural constraints and the inflow of second appeals and complaints.