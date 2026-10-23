CIC finds gaps in RTI replies, puts J&K officials on notice

Missing records, dubious replies raise concerns

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Oct 22: The Central Information Commission (CIC) has raised serious questions over the handling of Right to Information (RTI) applications by several Public Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir, flagging missing records, unexplained delays, inconsistent official submissions and failure of officers to appear before the Commission.

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In four separate matters, the CIC has directed officials to explain discrepancies in their submissions, questioned whether statutory obligations under the RTI Act were fulfilled and warned of possible show-cause proceedings against a Public Information Officer (PIO) in one case.

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The cases concern the Power Development Department (PDD) and Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Tehsildar Bahu and the Cooperative Societies establishment in Jammu.

In a case filed by Abdul Hamid and Faizan Aziz concerning the re-designation of employees appointed under SRO-43, the Commission questioned the handling of their RTI application by the PDD and KPDCL.

The applicants had sought clarification regarding the designation of employees appointed on compassionate grounds, including whether they could be designated as Orderlies instead of Junior Linemen or Class-IV employees.

The Commission noted that the application and First Appeal had been submitted to the PDD, but the department failed to explain the basis on which the matter was subsequently referred to KPDCL. The record did not establish that the application had been transferred under Section 6(3) of the RTI Act, nor was there clarity regarding the forwarding of the First Appeal.

More significantly, replies produced by KPDCL dated February 19, 2025, March 5, 2025 and March 10, 2026, did not refer to the actual date of the RTI application under consideration. The Commission observed that if these replies were treated as responses to the applicants' original application, a violation of Section 7(1) of the RTI Act would appear to have occurred.

Taking exception to the absence of the PDD's CPIO during the hearing without prior permission, the Commission directed both the PDD and KPDCL officers to submit categorical explanations within two weeks. The PDD officer must also explain the unauthorised absence from the hearing.

While the Commission held that the queries seeking hypothetical clarifications did not establish obstruction of the applicants' right to information, it nevertheless sought answers over the handling of the case and the discrepancies in the official record.

In another case, the Commission directed the CPIO, Tehsildar Bahu, to explain the failure to respond to an RTI application and the disclosure of personal information relating to third parties.

The applicant, Tara Chand Sharma, had sought details of mutations concerning the remaining 1 kanal and 15 marlas of land in Khasra No. 54 at Chhani Bija, recorded as "Gair Mumkin Talab". The Tehsildar claimed that an earlier reply had been provided and that additional information was subsequently furnished.

However, the Commission found that the officer had placed on record only a reply dated September 1, 2026, without producing the original reply referred to in his submissions. The Commission observed that the material placed before it appeared misleading and inferred that the CPIO had failed to respond to the application in accordance with Section 7(1) of the Act.

It also questioned the disclosure of mutation details, parentage and land information concerning third parties, observing that such information would otherwise be exempt under Section 8(1)(j), as applicable to personal information. The CPIO had not clarified whether the procedure prescribed under Section 11 had been followed before the information was disclosed.

Although the Second Appeal was held not maintainable because the First Appeal had been filed before expiry of the prescribed response period, the Commission directed the officer to explain the deficiencies and the disclosure of third-party information within two weeks.

The Commission also took exception to the absence of the CPIO, Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam, during the hearing of an appeal filed by Gh Mohd Ganie, who had sought a certified copy of an inquiry report and witness statements relating to a land dispute in village Akhran.

The appellant appeared through video conferencing, but no representative of the Public Authority attended the proceedings. The Commission observed an inconsistency in the appellant's account, noting that he had acknowledged receiving a reply from the CPIO in his First Appeal but subsequently alleged non-disposal of the RTI application itself in the Second Appeal.

Nevertheless, the Commission directed the CPIO to explain the unauthorised absence, address the allegations concerning the disposal of the RTI application and First Appeal and submit supporting documents. It warned that failure to comply with these directions could lead to the initiation of show-cause proceedings under Section 20 of the RTI Act.

In the fourth matter, concerning an RTI application filed by Rashid Hussain Lone seeking from Principal Centre for Cooperative Management, UT of J&K records relating to the correction of an examination result, answer sheets, evaluators and related inquiries, the Commission found discrepancies in the reply produced by the Public Authority. The respondent claimed that a reply had been issued on February 1, 2025, and that the applicant had subsequently withdrawn the RTI application.

However, the Commission found that the reply was addressed to Adil Hussain Butt, Advocate, rather than the applicant. It also lacked any reference to the relevant RTI application number or date, while the queries addressed in it merely appeared similar to, but were not identical to, those in the application under consideration.

The Commission observed that, on the face of the record, no reply appeared to have been furnished to the applicant in accordance with Section 7(1) of the Act. Taking into account the applicant's withdrawal letter and absence from the hearing, the Commission decided not to prolong the matter on merits. It nevertheless directed the CPIO to explain the apparent omission and discrepancies, supported by relevant documents, within two weeks.

Across the four matters, the Commission has sought explanations from Public Information Officers over the adequacy of their responses, the reliability of official records and compliance with hearing instructions. The directions underscore that Public Authorities must be able to substantiate their claims of having supplied information and demonstrate compliance with the statutory procedure.