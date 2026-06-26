Chugh salutes RSS volunteers who defeated Pak designs

Excelsior Correspondent

MOGA, June 25: Paying his humble tribute to 25 RSS volunteers who fell to the bullets of Pakistan sponsored terrorists. BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh said the RSS has always upheld the spirit of Punjab and Punjabiat.

Addressing a gathering of Swayamsevaks at a place where massacre took place leaving 25 dead and 30 grievously injured, Chugh saluted the volunteers who, in spite of bullets and threat to their lives, never gave up the spirit of Punjabiyat to uphold national pride.

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“It was a heinous crime against humanity when unarmed innocents were gunned down in early morning hours when they were praying on the land of Punjab for the nation,” he said.

Lauding RSS’s contribution in maintaining amity and peace in Punjab inspite of challenging circumstances, Chugh said the sacrifice and contribution of RSS in upholding the Punjabi spirit of unity and integrity would be always valued across the country.