Chugh lambasts NC, Omar Govt for ignoring people in distress by choosing Delhi politics

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 20: BJP national general secretary, Rajya Sabha MP and J&K BJP Prabhari, Tarun Chugh launched a sharp attack on the National Conference (NC) Government and Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, saying that while Jammu & Kashmir is grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis caused by cloudbursts and flash floods in Rajouri, Poonch and other parts of the Jammu region, the Chief Minister has chosen Delhi politics over his responsibility towards the people.

During a meeting in New Delhi with J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma and Rajya Sabha MP, Ghulam Ali Khatana, Chugh said that thousands of people have been affected, many families displaced and more than 20 lives lost in the recent disaster. At such a critical time, the foremost duty of the Chief Minister and the NC leadership should have been to remain among the affected people, supervise relief and rehabilitation efforts and ensure swift assistance to every family in distress.

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Chugh said it was deeply unfortunate and shameful that while grieving families struggle to recover from loss and devastation, Omar Abdullah and the entire NC leadership are busy participating in political programmes and protests in Delhi.

"Instead of leading rescue and relief operations, Omar Abdullah has chosen political optics over public duty. At a time when the people needed their Chief Minister on the ground, he abandoned them to pursue the NC's political agenda. This reflects administrative failure, misplaced priorities and complete insensitivity towards the suffering of the people," Chugh said.

He added that any responsible Government would have immediately mobilised the administration, camped in the affected areas, monitored rescue operations and ensured rapid relief and rehabilitation for victims.

"The NC has once again demonstrated that politics matters more to it than the welfare and safety of the people. Governance cannot be replaced by political theatre while citizens suffer," he said.

Chugh further said that the NC leadership is attempting to divert attention from the immediate concerns of the people and mislead citizens instead of focusing on relief, rehabilitation and restoration of normalcy.