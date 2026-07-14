Chugh demands sedition case against Omar for anti-national activities

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: BJP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, Tarun Chugh today strongly criticised Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for what he termed a deliberate attempt to internationalise an internal matter of India for narrow political gains.

Chugh said Omar Abdullah's remarks invoking a foreign leader in connection with the issue of Jammu & Kashmir's statehood are highly unfortunate and reflect a dangerous political mindset. He said such statements raise serious concerns and amount to an effort to give international colour to a matter that is purely internal to India.

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"Jammu & Kashmir is an integral and inseparable part of India. Any decision regarding the Union Territory, including the restoration of statehood, will be taken strictly within the framework of the Indian Constitution and democratic institutions. The Government of India has repeatedly reiterated its commitment to restoring statehood at an appropriate time," Chugh said.

The BJP leader stated that the Modi Government will never tolerate any attempt to invite foreign interference in India's sovereign affairs. He said those trying to seek validation from external forces instead of strengthening democratic institutions are doing a disservice to the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Chugh said that after the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu & Kashmir has entered a new era marked by democracy, development, transparency, tourism, and good governance.

He accused the National Conference leadership of diverting public attention from its governance failures by creating unnecessary controversies and spreading misleading narratives. "Those who failed to fulfil their promises and have repeatedly relied on dynastic politics are now attempting to distract the people from real issues. Instead of indulging in political theatrics, they should focus on governance, development, employment generation, and public welfare," he said.

Referring to Omar Abdullah's allegations regarding National Conference legislators, Chugh said such claims only reflect his lack of confidence in his own party and leadership. "Rather than making baseless allegations and seeking attention through provocative statements, the NC leadership should respect democratic processes and work constructively for the progress of Jammu & Kashmir," he added.