Chugh demands release of records on death of Sangh founder

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 23: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh today demanded the Government to release all records related to the arrest and death of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, saying the truth behind the Jana Sangh founder’s death must be brought into the public domain.

Speaking to reporters after a function here to mark the Balidan Diwas of Dr. Mookerjee, Chugh said the country still awaits answers regarding the circumstances surrounding the Jana Sangh founder’s arrest and death in J&K in 1953.

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“I request the Omar Abdullah-led Government to bring out the archives and tell the people under which law Dr. Mookerjee was arrested. Till today, neither the medical report nor the investigation committee’s report has been made public. The country wants to know who was responsible,” Chugh said.

He also asserted that the party remains committed to reclaiming PoJK, describing the region as an inseparable part of India.

“Entire J&K is India’s. Every inch of it is our motherland, karmabhoomi and the land of our ancestors. That part must become part of J&K, and that remains our commitment,” he said.

Paying tribute to Mookerjee, Chugh described him as a leader who sacrificed his life to uphold the spirit of nationalism and laid the foundation of nationalist politics in J&K.

Recalling the circumstances of Mookerjee’s death, Chugh questioned the role of the then J&K Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah, in whose tenure the Jana Sangh founder died after being arrested for entering the state without a permit.

Chugh alleged that Mookerjee symbolised an inclusive vision of India and opposed efforts to establish a separate constitutional and political framework for J&K under Article 370.

“He was against a separate Constitution, separate flag and a separate political system for J&K.The fact that there was no independent inquiry into his death raises serious questions and the truth behind the conspiracy has still not come out,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken decisive steps, including the abrogation of Article 370, to fully integrate J&K with the rest of the country and provide a new direction for development and growth.

Chugh also accused the Abdullah family of denying the people of J&K their rights and economic opportunities during decades of political rule.

Referring to the Pakistan-backed tribal invasion of 1947, Chugh said the suffering of civilians during the attack should also be formally remembered and documented.

“We also remembered those citizens who suffered when Pakistan-backed tribal raiders unleashed violence. People were killed, religious places were burnt and communities were plundered. India will never forget that day,” he said.

Chugh said the stories of those affected by the invasion should be brought before the public and questioned when the Government would commemorate what he described as a “holocaust” inflicted on the people by the invading forces.