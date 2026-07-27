Chugh appointed member of 2 Parliamentary Panels

Excelsior Correspondent

CHANDIGARH, July 26: BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, Tarun Chugh has been nominated as a member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs and the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence.

The twin assignments are being seen as a recognition of Chugh's long organisational experience and his contribution to matters of national security.

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By entrusting with an important responsibility party circles termed this as a big boost to voice of Punjab.

A popular BJP leader from Punjab, India's frontline border State, Chugh has worked extensively in Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh over the years. His inclusion in the two key Parliamentary panels is expected to strengthen the voice of border states and ensure that issues concerning border districts, cross-border terrorism, drone incursions, narco-smuggling, national security and the welfare of border residents receive greater attention at the policy-making level.

The Standing Committee on Home Affairs examines issues relating to internal security, border management, policing, disaster management and Union Territories, while the Defence Consultative Committee deliberates on defence preparedness, military modernisation and strategic security matters.

Many party leaders and workers welcomed the new responsibility given to Chugh and wished him great success.